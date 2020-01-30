SS Rajamouli's RRR Makers Share Picture Of Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn And Jr NTR

As the team of RRR starts shooting for their schedule in Hyderabad, the makers have shared a picture of the team from the sets. After Baahubali, RRR marks as SS Rajamouli's next movie and is inspired by real-life freedom fighters.

The makers of RRR shared a picture on their official handle of director SS Rajamouli along with Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan with the caption, "The stars are shining bright on the sets of #RRR! @ajaydevgn ji, @tarak9999, #RamCharan & @ssrajamouli from the shoot! #RRRMovie" (sic)

Earlier, after the massive success of his movie Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn flew to Hyderabad to start shooting for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR where he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie also stars international actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is produced by DVV Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and is all set to hit the screens later this year in 10 languages.

