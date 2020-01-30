    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      SS Rajamouli's RRR Makers Share Picture Of Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn And Jr NTR

      By Lekhaka
      |

      As the team of RRR starts shooting for their schedule in Hyderabad, the makers have shared a picture of the team from the sets. After Baahubali, RRR marks as SS Rajamouli's next movie and is inspired by real-life freedom fighters.

      The makers of RRR shared a picture on their official handle of director SS Rajamouli along with Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan with the caption, "The stars are shining bright on the sets of #RRR! @ajaydevgn ji, @tarak9999, #RamCharan & @ssrajamouli from the shoot! #RRRMovie" (sic)

      RRR

      Earlier, after the massive success of his movie Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn flew to Hyderabad to start shooting for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR where he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie also stars international actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

      Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is produced by DVV Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and is all set to hit the screens later this year in 10 languages.

      ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Begins Shooting For SS Rajamouli's RRR; Actor-Director Duo Share A Happy Moment

      ALSO READ: Superstar Kiccha Sudeep Reacts To The Rumours Of Playing A Cop In Rajamouli’s RRR

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X