    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Wait Is Over! Sarileru Neekevvaru World Television Premiere On Gemini TV On 25th March At 6 PM

      By
      |

      Superstar Mahesh Babu had a tremendous start this year with the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie written and directed by Anil Ravipudi had received a positive response from the audience and has made an impressive business at the box office. Released on 11th January 2020, the action-thriller had Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer and recently had a digital release on Amazon's Prime. Well now, the makers of the film are gearing up for the television premiere on Gemini TV.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru

      As per the new promo released, the movie will hit the bigger audience on 25th March 2020 at 6 pm. Going by the promo of the actor in a power-packed avatar, it is sure to be the biggest Ugadi surprise for the audience. Well, this has to be the time to rejoice for the fans as they will only have to wait for a week to feast their eyes.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has been bankrolled jointly by Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju, and Anil Sunkara. The movie has lens cranked by R.Rathnavelu and music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Raghu Babu, Jayaprakash Reddy, Vijayashanti, Rajeev, Prakash Raj and Bandla Ganesh in pivotal roles, the film has grossed over Rs 119 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. In the rest of India, it did a whopping business of Rs 12.03 crore and globally the total collection exceeded Rs 12.86 crore.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has become the biggest hit of the actor's career beating his previous hits Bharat Ane Nenu(2018) and Maharshi (2019)

      Sarileru Neekevvaru 50 Days Worldwide Collection: Mahesh Babu 'Mind Blocks' The Box Office

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru mahesh babu
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X