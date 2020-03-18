The Wait Is Over! Sarileru Neekevvaru World Television Premiere On Gemini TV On 25th March At 6 PM

Superstar Mahesh Babu had a tremendous start this year with the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie written and directed by Anil Ravipudi had received a positive response from the audience and has made an impressive business at the box office. Released on 11th January 2020, the action-thriller had Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer and recently had a digital release on Amazon's Prime. Well now, the makers of the film are gearing up for the television premiere on Gemini TV.

As per the new promo released, the movie will hit the bigger audience on 25th March 2020 at 6 pm. Going by the promo of the actor in a power-packed avatar, it is sure to be the biggest Ugadi surprise for the audience. Well, this has to be the time to rejoice for the fans as they will only have to wait for a week to feast their eyes.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been bankrolled jointly by Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju, and Anil Sunkara. The movie has lens cranked by R.Rathnavelu and music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Raghu Babu, Jayaprakash Reddy, Vijayashanti, Rajeev, Prakash Raj and Bandla Ganesh in pivotal roles, the film has grossed over Rs 119 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. In the rest of India, it did a whopping business of Rs 12.03 crore and globally the total collection exceeded Rs 12.86 crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has become the biggest hit of the actor's career beating his previous hits Bharat Ane Nenu(2018) and Maharshi (2019)

Sarileru Neekevvaru 50 Days Worldwide Collection: Mahesh Babu 'Mind Blocks' The Box Office