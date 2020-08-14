Thriller Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Ram Gopal Varma's Thriller released today (August 14) on RGV World Theatre and ShreyasET. The highly-awaited erotic drama has also become the latest victim to piracy, as it gets leaked by the infamous website Tamilrockers hours after its release.

Starring Odia actors Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi in the lead roles, the movie received all the attention of netizens for the bold poster and trailer released by the ace director. Just like his other movies released during COVID-19 lockdown, Thriller too is chargeable. Viewers will have to watch the film on the app by paying Rs 200 per view. The film is released in nine languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada Marathi, Bhojpuri, Odia, Hindi and Gujarati.

The movie is the fourth Ram Gopal Varma Film to release during lockdown after Climax, Naked and Powerstar. The fillmaker will also be casting Apsara Rani in his upcoming project Dangerous. Talking about the same he had tweeted, "It is darkly passionate high-intensity lesbian love story between two women Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly."

Interestingly, RGV changed actress Anketa Maharana's name to Apsara Rani for Thriller.

On a related note, the director had earlier shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Arnab: The News Prostitute. The director had planned to make a movie on journalist Arnab Goswami after his channel arranged a debate on nepotism in film industry and blamed Bollywood for the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

