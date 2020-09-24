Tollywood Actor Kosuri Venugopal Passes Away

Telugu comedy actor Kosuri Venugopal passed away in Hyderabad. He breathed his last on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) at a private hospital reportedly due to COVID-19.

According to reports, the actor was being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital in Hyderabad's Gachibowli. It is said that his condition worsened with time and later he succumbed to the virus. He was admitted 2 weeks ago, when he was tested positive for Coronavirus.

Fans and followers of the actor who are shocked by the news of his demise were seen expressing their condolences to the family.

Talking about his film journey, Kosuri Venugopal had made his acting debut with the 1994 film Thegimpu directed by PN Ramachandra Rao. In a film career spanning 26 years, the actor had been a part of several hit films including Maryada Ramanna (2010), Chalo (2018), Vikramarkudu (2006) among many others. He was last seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti's Ami Thumi that features Adivi Sesh, and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles. The film was released in 2017.

Chiranjeevi Confirms Sujeeth's Exit From Lucifer Remake; VV Vinayak To Helm The Project!

Saiee Manjrekar Joins The Cast Of Adivi Sesh's Major; Actress Says 'I Can't Wait To Start Shooting'