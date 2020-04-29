Tollywood Celebrities Offer Their Condolences As Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away

It came as a shock, when news about Irrfan Khan's demise surfaced. The versatile actor was 53 and breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. The unfortunate demise of the Billu Barbar Actor has shocked the entertainment industry as Tollywood celebrities mourn his death on social media.

Superstar Mahesh Babu and South Diva Trisha, who worked together with Irrfan Khan in 2006 movie Sainikudu took to their respective social media handles to pay last respect to the finest actor of the film industry. Mahesh Babu wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP."

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020

Woke up to more tragedy and shock today💔 Rip #IrrfanKhan

I feel happy to have shared screen space with you.Your body of work,talent and dignity never failed to amaze https://t.co/uJpHUyueBv and strength to your family. — Trish (@trishtrashers) April 29, 2020

Actor Prakash Raj thanked Irrfan Khan for his contribution to the collective global art.

Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. 🙏🙏thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP pic.twitter.com/9NrNFRwlh4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 29, 2020

Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, it does. Heartbroken and shocked to hear the grave news.

Gone too soon #IrrfanKhan.

May his soul rest in peace. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 29, 2020

Irrfan khan 💔 — Nani (@NameisNani) April 29, 2020

Such a tragic loss to the world of cinema. I did not have the privilege of working with him, but having seen his performances, I can only say that he was an actor par excellence. Rest in peace sir. We shall cherish your memories through your vast body of work. #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/gOkrDdkplP — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 29, 2020

So sad that we have lost an actor par excellence and beyond that a lovely person @irrfank .you will always remain in our hearts sir. Strength to the family. RIP 💔 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 29, 2020

Shocked and saddened to know that Irrfankhan is No more.... very unfortunate to see this....No doubt we will be missing a.. Legend... #RIP — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) April 29, 2020

The demise of such a great actor is a huge loss to Indian cinema. Very sad to hear that #IrrfanKhan sir is no more.

May his departed soul rest in eternal peace 🙏 may the god give much needed strength to his family and friends#ripirrfankhan pic.twitter.com/BXUMb7rP9J — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) April 29, 2020

One of the finest actors of our country, Irfan khan. Sad to hear about him. What memorable characters he did. Will miss him on the screen but will cherish his movies. RIP #IrrfanKhan — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) April 29, 2020

#RIPIrrfanKhan 💔 you will be terribly missed. We will always cherish your wonderful cinematic creations! Strength to the family. News couldn’t get any worse. #GoneTooSoon — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 29, 2020

The world of cinema has lost a crowned jewel. One of the most exceptional actors and the film industry will definitely miss the legend. May your soul rest in peace, Irrfan Khan ji. pic.twitter.com/qaBYTfr3xN — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 29, 2020

The appalling news was first shared by the director and his close friend Shoojit Sircar on social media. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday owing to colon infection, and was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Irrfan Khan has appeared in more than 100 films including Bollywood and Hollywood films like Life Of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man. His last venture, Angrezi Medium was released before the COVID-19 lockdown and marked his return in spite of his unwell condition.