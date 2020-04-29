    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tollywood Celebrities Offer Their Condolences As Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away

      By
      |

      It came as a shock, when news about Irrfan Khan's demise surfaced. The versatile actor was 53 and breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. The unfortunate demise of the Billu Barbar Actor has shocked the entertainment industry as Tollywood celebrities mourn his death on social media.

      Irrfan Khan

      Superstar Mahesh Babu and South Diva Trisha, who worked together with Irrfan Khan in 2006 movie Sainikudu took to their respective social media handles to pay last respect to the finest actor of the film industry. Mahesh Babu wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP."

      Actor Prakash Raj thanked Irrfan Khan for his contribution to the collective global art.

      The appalling news was first shared by the director and his close friend Shoojit Sircar on social media. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday owing to colon infection, and was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU).

      Irrfan Khan has appeared in more than 100 films including Bollywood and Hollywood films like Life Of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man. His last venture, Angrezi Medium was released before the COVID-19 lockdown and marked his return in spite of his unwell condition.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X