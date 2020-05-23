Tollywood Gets Back To Normal Amid Lockdown, Resumes Production

Looks like the Tollywood industry has finally won the race over the COVID-19 lockdown as the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the phased revival of shooting and pre-production works of films. Discussing at a meeting with Tollywood representatives held at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM directed the officials to work on the framework on how to resume and carry out film shoots. He also emphasised on the need for self-regulation in the process of shoots in complete adherence to the lockdown norms and preventive measures to be taken against the spread of COVID-19.

Of lately, Tollywood bigwigs had convened a meeting with Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Chiranjeevi's residence, wherein the celebrities urged the government to allow film shootings and reopen theatres. Responding to the same, KCR, in the next meeting, added that there is a need to resume the shoot as several, who are dependent on films for livelihood, are affected by the current lockdown. Well, the movie production work has resumed in a phased manner from Yesterday after his announcement.

The CM has proposed to begin the pre-production works involving indoor activity and minimal workforce.

On the other hand, film shootings will be re-started in the subsequent phase by June. He also added that a call on the reopening of theatres in the state will be taken after reviewing the situation. Well, the revival announcement is certainly a ray of hope for Tollywood and we are sure it won't take long for the stars to entertain us on the big screen yet again.

Apart from KCR, the meeting was attended by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Niranjan Reddy, film personalities Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nagarjuna Akkineni, D Suresh Babu, SS Rajamouli, N Shankar, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Trivikram Srinivas, and others.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Suresh Babu And Others Urge Govt To Allow Film Shootings

Also Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli Tries To Convince Telangana Government To Permit Film Shootings