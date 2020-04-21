Tollywood's Most Popular Celebrity: Mahesh Babu Wins Big Leaving Allu Arjun and Prabhas Behind!

It's indeed Mahesh Babu's time! With the ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently confirming about working with the Superstar on his next, and with the success of his last venture Sarileru Neekevvaru, it proves that the actor is actually getting all the attention he deserves. To add a cherry on the cake, the actor has topped the list of Ormax Stars India Loves for the month of March 2020. Mahesh has surpassed Allu Arjun and Prabhas in the race. The winners have been chosen based on their popularity among fans around the world. Ormax Media is a specialized forecasting-based consulting firm.

Coming back to the list, following Mahesh Babu on the second spot is Allu Arjun. Young Rebel Star Prabhas has bagged the third position. Power Star aka Pawan Kalyan has made a tremendous entry to the list with the fourth position. Interestingly the actor is making a comeback with Vakeel Saab after two years but it looks like he already has all the support of the fans. Jr NTR is on the fifth spot whereas Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan bagged the sixth and seventh positions respectively. Jersey actor Nani who is known for his charming smile and romantic roles has safeguarded his position at number eight. Rowdy of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda who had his last venture with a flop movie World Famous Lover is on the ninth rank. 59-year-old actor Venkatesh bagged the 10th position on the list.

Here is the complete list

1. Mahesh Babu

2. Allu Arjun

3. Prabhas

4. Pawan Kalyan

5. Jr NTR

6. Chiranjeevi

7 Ram Charan

8. Nani

9. Vijay Devarakonda

10. Venkatesh

Talking about the top three actor's next projects, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for a movie with Parasuram. As per the recent rumour, he will also be collaborating with Koratala Siva. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is all set to resume the shoot of Pushpa once the lockdown ends and Prabhas is also waiting to shoot for Prabhas 20 along with Pooja Hegde.

