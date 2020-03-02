Top 10 Telugu Movies At Box Office: Ala Vaikunthapurramloo & Sarileru Neekevvaru Makes It To Top-5

2020 has started on a good note for the Telugu film Industry, as two movies released on Sankranti became blockbusters. Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru bagged top spots on the list of all-time top 10 Telugu movies. On this note, here we take you through the 10 highest sharing movies of Tollywood.

10.Bharat Ane Nenu

The Koratala Siva directorial, which featured Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani in the lead, emerged as a fan favorite. Released on 20th April 2018, the political thriller collected Rs 96.30 crore at the worldwide box office while Rs 99.2 crore from theatrical rights. The movie, produced by DVV Dannaya, turned out to be an above-average film. Bharat Ane Nenu was released on 20th April 2018.

9.Khaidi No 150

Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Produced by Ram Charan and directed by V V Vinayak, the movie became a hit at the theatres. The 2017 film gathered Rs 102.05 crore from the box office collections while Rs 89 crore from theatrical rights. Khaidi No 150 was released on 11th January 2017.

8. Maharshi

The Telugu action drama, featuring Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde, turned out to be a superhit venture at the box office. Released on 9th May 2019, the movie could garner Rs 107.15 crore through the collection and Rs 98.85 crore through theatrical rights. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi had an ensemble cast of Kota Srinivas Rao, Annapoorna, Aneesha Dama, Jagapathi Babu and so on in supporting roles. The movie had hit the theatres on 9th May 2019.

7. Rangasthalam

Rangasthalam was definitely one of the best movies of Ram Charan which later bagged him the award for Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Directed by Sukumar, the movie was a blockbuster at the theatres. Rangasthalam featured Samantha Akkineni as the female lead. It acquired Rs 119.72 crore at the worldwide box-office while Rs 80 crore from theatrical rights. The movie was released on 30th March 2018.

6.Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

The much-anticipated movie of Chiranjeevi turned out to be a big flop at the box office. The multi-starrer featuring Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep and so on, collected Rs 123.91 crore from its Telugu version of the release. It garnered Rs 132.85 crore from worldwide business and Rs 190.6 crore through theatrical rights. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released on 2nd October 2019.

5. Sarileru Neekevvaru

The Superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu had an amazing start this year with the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Released on 11th January 2020, the movie had the actor essaying the role of an army officer. The thriller collected Rs 144.37 crore at the box office worldwide and Rs 100.30 crore from theatrical rights to become a blockbuster. The movie has an ensemble cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti, Tamannaah, Sangeetha, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

4. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The Allu Arjun action drama was successful in engaging the audience, thanks to its familial plot. The movie earned Rs 160 crore at the box office worldwide and acquired Rs 84.46 crore with its theatrical rights. Despite a face to face with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo turned out to be a Sankranti winner. The movie also featured Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Tabu, Rohini and Rajendra Prasad in important roles. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners, Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations.

3. Baahubali

The SS. Rajmouli's epic action film not only became an industry hit but also won hearts across India. The movie starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati could collect Rs 183.75 crore from the worldwide box office while Rs 117.3 crore from its theatrical rights. Baahubali was produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni.

2. Saaho

The Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and turned out to be a disaster at the theatres. Saaho collected Rs 112.73 crore and Rs 272 crore from its Telugu version and worldwide box office respectively. The movie released on 30th August 2019 acquired Rs 333 crore from its theatrical rights. The ensemble cast includes Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

1. Baahubali 2

Released on 2nd April 2017, Baahubali 2 was on a record-breaking mode. The movie became the first Hindi film to gross Rs 750 crore worldwide and has also beaten the previous record of Dangal which grossed around Rs 702 crore worldwide. Talking about the total collection of the second installment of Baahubali, it scored Rs 831 crore at the worldwide box office and Rs 350 crore from theatrical rights. The industrial hit movie garnered Rs 310.25 crore from its Telugu version.