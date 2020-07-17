Top 5 Telugu Patriotic Movies To Binge-Watch This Independence Day!

Alluri Seetarama Raju

Released in 1974, Alluri Seetarama Raju has been directed by V Ramachandra Rao. Bankrolled by G Hanumantha Rao and G Adiseshagiri, the biographical action film stars Ghattamaneni Krishna, Vijaya Nirmala, Kongara Jaggayya and Chandra Mohan in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the life of legendary revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju and tribal leader Gam Malludora during the Indian Independence Movement.

Khadgam

Starring Srikanth, Sonali Bendre, Prakash Raj and Ravi Teja in key roles, Khadgam turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres. The 2002 movie directed by Krishna Vamsi has won Sarojini Award for a Film on National Integration, five Nandi Awards and three Filmfare Awards. Bankrolled by Sunkara Madhu Murali, the action-drama film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie revolves around the inhuman acts of terrorism that affect the life of 3 young men.

Subash Chandra Bose

The historical drama released in 2005 takes place in the backdrop of the pre-Independence era. K Raghavendra has helmed the project that stars Venkatesh, Shriya Saran, Genelia D'Souza and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The movie won three Nandi Awards from the Andhra Pradesh Government. The story revolves around a follower of Subhash Chandra Bose who protects the Chintapally village by fighting the British.

Major Chandrakanth

Major Chandrakanth released in 1993, revolves around a soldier who is on a mission to protect the nation from terrorists. Featuring NT Rama Rao, Mohan Babu, Sharada, Nagma and Ramya Krishnan the patriotic film has been directed by K Raghavendra Rao. Bankrolled by Mohan Babu under his banner Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster. Interestingly the songs from Major Chandrakanth like ‘Punyabhoomi Naadesam', ‘Muddulato Onamalu' garnered the attention of the Telugu audience.

Sardar Papa Rayudu

The 1980 historical film directed by Dasari Narayana Rao turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres. The NT Rama Rao-starrer was also the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year with a theatrical run of 300 days in few theatres. Bankrolled by Kranthi Kumar under the banner Sri Annapoorna International the movie also features Sridevi, Sharada in the lead roles.

Interestingly, the song ‘Jytothilakshmi' was added to the film only after fifty days of its release, which is still one of the favourites of the Telugu audience. The movie revolves around a corrupt politician who exploits the poor by joining hands with the British and ends up in trouble for his wrongdoing.