TV Actor Prabhakar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Telugu TV actor, Prabhakar has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The actor found out about it while shooting for the show Suryakantham. He then decided to get himself admitted in the hospital immediately for further treatment.

As per the report published in Indiaglitz, the tests are being done to all the actors and technicians who were shooting along with him. After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Prabhakar will be asked to stay in isolation for 14-28 days, to check if he develops any mild symptoms.

If it turns out to be serious, Prabhakar will be shifted to COVID-19 special ward. Notably, the actor is positive about fighting the disease and returning to his work soon. Well, the Coronavirus pandemic has reached its peak and cases are rising faster than it was predicted. Like other sectors, the entertainment industry is also witnessing COVID-19 cases.

Celebrities like Wajid Khan, Kanika Kapoor, Karim Morani, Zoa Morani, Shaza Morani, Kiran Kumar and others tested positive for COVID-19. Most of them tested positive but Wajid Khan died due to kidney issues. After testing, he was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

A few days ago, Telugu state governments permitted Telugu TV and film shootings with a set of guidelines, which are supposed to be followed by production houses. A few shows including Suryakantham have already started airing new episodes from June 22. Now, after this case, the further details about the shooting status of the shows are not known yet.