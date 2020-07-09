    Sushant Singh Rajput
      TV Actress Jhansi Reveals Why She Is In Home Isolation!

      Ever since Telugu TV industry started shooting, many actors and crew members got infected by COVID-19. Celebs like Prabhakar, Hari Krishna, Navya Swamy and Ravi Krishna have tested positive for COVID-19 from Telugu TV industry.

      Jhansi

      Apart from this, there are many names coming out who are rumoured to be COVID-19 positive and one of them is Aame Katha actress Jhansi. Reports stated that Jhansi is under isolation after she tested positive for the Coronavirus. However, Jhansi has reacted to the reports.

      Jhansi’s Reaction To The Rumours

      Jhansi’s Reaction To The Rumours

      After learning about the rumours of her testing positive for COVID-19, Jhansi got very upset and reacted on Instagram. Posting her photo in a mask, Jhansi clarified that she has not tested positive for COVID-19. She urged people to stop spreading rumours and said that if she tests positive, she will let them know. She wrote, "Making it clear, I have only isolated because two colleagues of mine have tested positive. My parents are aged and I don't want to take the risk with them or anyone else, which is why I am in home-isolation. Please do not believe rumours, because I will be home and should I show symptoms or test positive, I will definitely let you know."

      Jhansi About Resuming Shooting

      Jhansi About Resuming Shooting

      Despite being in isolation, Jhansi feels positive and spreads positivity amongst her fans. About resuming shooting. She said in the post, "After a week, I will rejoin shoot and just because I was home now, doesn't mean I won't be at risk of contacting the virus. This is a risk we will continue to take as we shoot, despite taking precautions. Please be aware, stay safe."

      Navya Swamy’s Encouraging Post

      Navya Swamy’s Encouraging Post

      Jhansi's co-star and lead actress from Aame Katha, Navya Swamy confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. However, Navya asked people to stay positive and keep themselves away from negativity. The actress encouraged her fans by posting a video of herself on social media and said that she is doing absolutely fine and will come back with flying colours.

      Ravi Krishna Asked People To Support COVID-19 Positive People

      Ravi Krishna Asked People To Support COVID-19 Positive People

      Ravi Krishna, who plays the lead role opposite Navya Swamy, also tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, after learning about Navya, he immediately isolated himself and confirmed that he tested positive. He asked fans not to discriminate against people infected by the virus. He requested people to let him stay in good mental health and away from negativity to heal fast.

