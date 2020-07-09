TV Actress Jhansi Reveals Why She Is In Home Isolation!

Jhansi’s Reaction To The Rumours

After learning about the rumours of her testing positive for COVID-19, Jhansi got very upset and reacted on Instagram. Posting her photo in a mask, Jhansi clarified that she has not tested positive for COVID-19. She urged people to stop spreading rumours and said that if she tests positive, she will let them know. She wrote, "Making it clear, I have only isolated because two colleagues of mine have tested positive. My parents are aged and I don't want to take the risk with them or anyone else, which is why I am in home-isolation. Please do not believe rumours, because I will be home and should I show symptoms or test positive, I will definitely let you know."

Jhansi About Resuming Shooting

Despite being in isolation, Jhansi feels positive and spreads positivity amongst her fans. About resuming shooting. She said in the post, "After a week, I will rejoin shoot and just because I was home now, doesn't mean I won't be at risk of contacting the virus. This is a risk we will continue to take as we shoot, despite taking precautions. Please be aware, stay safe."

Navya Swamy’s Encouraging Post

Jhansi's co-star and lead actress from Aame Katha, Navya Swamy confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. However, Navya asked people to stay positive and keep themselves away from negativity. The actress encouraged her fans by posting a video of herself on social media and said that she is doing absolutely fine and will come back with flying colours.

Ravi Krishna Asked People To Support COVID-19 Positive People

Ravi Krishna, who plays the lead role opposite Navya Swamy, also tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, after learning about Navya, he immediately isolated himself and confirmed that he tested positive. He asked fans not to discriminate against people infected by the virus. He requested people to let him stay in good mental health and away from negativity to heal fast.