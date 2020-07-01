TV Actress Navya Swamy Tests Positive For COVID-19!

Ever since the Telangana government allowed shooting of TV series and films, positive cases of COVID-19 are rising in the Telugu TV industry. After Suryakantham actor Prabhakar and Intinti Gruhalakshmi actress Hari Krishna, yet another TV actress Navya Swamy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

A report published in a leading portal states that the actress, who is popular for TV serials like Aame Katha and Naa Peru Meenakshi, is in quarantine now. Apparently, the management of the show did the tests as a part of shooting routine amid the growing number of positive cases. In that process, Navya Swamy tested positive for Coronavirus.

After Telugu television shootings were permitted with a set of guidelines, many actors including Navya Swamy came back to work from around June 15. However, as she tested positive for COVID-19, the co-artists and the crew members who were a part of the shoot will be also tested. Fortunately, 33 people who came in contact with Prabhakar have tested negative for COVID-19. Now, Telugu TV producers may rethink about continuing shootings due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the industry.

Also Read : Actress Hari Krishna Tests Positive For COVID-19; Second Case In Telugu TV Industry

On a related note, Prabhakar is now coronavirus free while Hari Krishna is still being treated for COVID-19. India has reported around 5,85,792 COVID-19 positive cases so far. Around 3,47,979 people have recovered while 17,410 lost their lives.

Also Read : TV Actor Prabhakar Tests Positive For COVID-19