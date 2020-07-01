    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TV Actress Navya Swamy Tests Positive For COVID-19!

      By
      |

      Ever since the Telangana government allowed shooting of TV series and films, positive cases of COVID-19 are rising in the Telugu TV industry. After Suryakantham actor Prabhakar and Intinti Gruhalakshmi actress Hari Krishna, yet another TV actress Navya Swamy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

      A report published in a leading portal states that the actress, who is popular for TV serials like Aame Katha and Naa Peru Meenakshi, is in quarantine now. Apparently, the management of the show did the tests as a part of shooting routine amid the growing number of positive cases. In that process, Navya Swamy tested positive for Coronavirus.

      Navya Swamy

      After Telugu television shootings were permitted with a set of guidelines, many actors including Navya Swamy came back to work from around June 15. However, as she tested positive for COVID-19, the co-artists and the crew members who were a part of the shoot will be also tested. Fortunately, 33 people who came in contact with Prabhakar have tested negative for COVID-19. Now, Telugu TV producers may rethink about continuing shootings due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the industry.

      Also Read : Actress Hari Krishna Tests Positive For COVID-19; Second Case In Telugu TV Industry

      On a related note, Prabhakar is now coronavirus free while Hari Krishna is still being treated for COVID-19. India has reported around 5,85,792 COVID-19 positive cases so far. Around 3,47,979 people have recovered while 17,410 lost their lives.

      Also Read : TV Actor Prabhakar Tests Positive For COVID-19

      Read more about: navya swamy covid 19
      Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 14:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X