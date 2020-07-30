    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers In HD Quality For Free Download

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya starring Satyadev Kancharana and Hari Chandana is streaming on Netflix from today. The comedy-drama has now become the latest victim of piracy, as the movie has been leaked by the infamous website, Tamilrockers.

      uma

      The Maha Venkatesh directorial is the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Maheshinte Prathikaaram featuring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.

      Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya has been extensively shot in Araku and narrates the story of a photographer, who is pulled into a scuffle that changes his life forever. The film was initially slated to release on April 17, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the makers explored the possible option of releasing the movie on a digital platform instead of going the traditional way.

      Bankrolled by Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the movie has music composed by Bijibal. For the uninitiated, he is the music composer of the original film as well. The songs from the movie garnered the attention of the netizens after its release on social media. The movie features an ensemble cast including Roopa Koduvayur, Naresh, Suhas Jabardasth Ramprasad, Ravindra Vijay and K Raghavan. The camera for Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya has been cranked by Appu Prabhakar, while the editing is carried out by Ravi Teja Girijala.

      RRR: Today Marks The Initial Release Day Of SS Rajamouli's Film Which Fell Prey To COVID-19

      SS Rajamouli And His Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19; Filmmaker Confirms On Twitter

      Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 12:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X