Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers In HD Quality For Free Download

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya starring Satyadev Kancharana and Hari Chandana is streaming on Netflix from today. The comedy-drama has now become the latest victim of piracy, as the movie has been leaked by the infamous website, Tamilrockers.

The Maha Venkatesh directorial is the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Maheshinte Prathikaaram featuring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya has been extensively shot in Araku and narrates the story of a photographer, who is pulled into a scuffle that changes his life forever. The film was initially slated to release on April 17, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the makers explored the possible option of releasing the movie on a digital platform instead of going the traditional way.

Bankrolled by Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the movie has music composed by Bijibal. For the uninitiated, he is the music composer of the original film as well. The songs from the movie garnered the attention of the netizens after its release on social media. The movie features an ensemble cast including Roopa Koduvayur, Naresh, Suhas Jabardasth Ramprasad, Ravindra Vijay and K Raghavan. The camera for Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya has been cranked by Appu Prabhakar, while the editing is carried out by Ravi Teja Girijala.

RRR: Today Marks The Initial Release Day Of SS Rajamouli's Film Which Fell Prey To COVID-19

SS Rajamouli And His Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19; Filmmaker Confirms On Twitter