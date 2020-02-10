Uppena: Vijay Sethupathi's Intense Look As Rayanam Is Impressive

Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the South film industry. The actor will be seen in multiple projects this year and will also be making his grand Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. While the 42-year-old star has a lot in store for us, at the moment, we are super excited about his film Uppena which is set to release on April 2.

Just a while back, his baddie look from the film was unveiled on social media by the makers and we have to admit that Sethupathi looks terrifyingly stylish as Rayanam. His intense avatar will definitely impress one and all. The actor is playing the role of an antagonist and we are pretty sure his performance will stand out in the movie which is directed by Bucchi Babu Sana.

Sharing Vijay Sethupathi's first look poster, Mythri Movie Makers wrote on their official Twitter page, "Makkal selvan @VijaySethuOffl as 'Rayanam' from #Uppena #UppenaOnApril2nd #PanjaVaisshnavTej, @iamKrithiShetty #BuchiBabuSana." In fact, not one but two posters were released on the web and both of them pack a solid punch courtesy Sethupathi's charismatic personality.

Talking about the film, Sai Dharam Tej's brother Panjaa Vaisshnav Tej is making his acting debut in Telugu with Uppena along with actress Krithi Shetty. Jointly produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar, C. V. Mohan, and Sukumar, Uppena went on floors in May last year and Vijay Sethupathi shot for his role in August. Apparently, the movie was wrapped by October.

At the launch event of the film, it was announced that debutant Manisha Raj would be playing the female lead in Uppena. However, just a week before the shooting commenced, Krithi Shetty replaced her as the leading lady in the film. Uppena also grabbed headlines when there were rumours about Sethupathi walking out of the project. But that obviously didn't happen and now the superstar is ready to wow his fans once again with his acting prowess.

