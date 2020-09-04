Nani's V Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Mohana Krishna Indraganti's V, starring an ensemble cast including Nani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. The high octane action-thriller has been leaked by the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers.

It is to be noted that the film that marks the 25th venture of Natural Star Nani will be available on Amazon Prime Video from today (September 4, 2020). V the movie has been receiving mixed responses from the audience on social media.

The revenge drama bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations also features Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala. With music composed by Amit Trivedi, the background score has been taken care of by S Thaman.

V the movie was initially scheduled to release on March 25, 2020 on the special occasion of Ugadi, but the makers had to later change the plan owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. In a recent interview, Mohana Krishna Indranganti revealed that the team wanted to release the movie in theatres, but later considered the OTT option of Amazon Prime Video because of the presentation of the streaming platform, that comes close to the theatrical experience. He had also added that a few technical changes were also made to the movie to make it look good for the audience in terms of visuals and sound.

