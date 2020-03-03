Vakeel Saab Becomes The Most Tweeted First Look Beating Mahesh's Maharshi; Congrats Power Star Fans!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is happy with the success of the first look launch of PSPK 26. The movie, which is titled Vakeel Saab, has been receiving tremendous response from the fans on social media. Pawan Kalyan fans have indeed welcomed the first look poster of the actor who is on a revival mode after two years of gap from the film industry. The mass sharing of the poster made Vakeel Saab the most tweeted first look beating Mahesh's Maharshi.

Actually, Mahesh Babu had unveiled the first look poster of his film, Maharshi on his Twitter handle. The look, uploaded on 9th August 2018, has been retweeted 23.9K times and has received 68.1K likes. Whereas, Vakeel Saab's first look poster, released yesterday i.e on 3rd March 2020, garnered 24.4K retweets and 48.6K likes.

Talking about Vakeel Saab, the first look poster was unveiled by its production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations. The actor is seen dressed up in a black outfit with sunglasses and looks relaxed as he reads a book.

Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster Pink with Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the courtroom drama. Going by the reports, the movie will be released on 15th May 2020 and will have Nivetha Thomas, Anjali in supporting roles. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

