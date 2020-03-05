Vakeel Saab First Look: Pawan Kalyan Disappoints Women Activists!

Recently, the first look poster of the much-anticipated Telugu movie Vakeel Saab was unveiled. The look received an immense response from the fans making it the most tweeted poster after Mahesh Babu's Maharshi. But it looks like a particular group of people, especially few feminists, are not happy with the hero-worshipping look. They took to their respective social media handles to slam the makers for the same. The women activists have claimed that the poster has no connection with the sensitive theme of the movie. The first look of Vakeel Saab features Pawan Kalyan in a carefree avatar with a black outfit reading a book.

On the other hand, the first look poster of Bollywood movie Pink had featured Amitabh Bachchan in the background with an intense look and the trio- Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang standing inside the court box. The same poster format was used for the Tamil remake of the movie Nerkonda Paarvai starring Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles.

Coming back to the contrasting first look of Vakeel Saab, there were rumours doing the rounds that the makers wanted to focus on the Power Star's comeback, as he has a huge fan following. Well, looking at the overwhelming response from the fans, it is evident that the makers didn't disappoint them a bit. But in general, the audience was indeed expecting a similar first look poster as that of Pink and Nerkonda Paarvai.

The Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab, directed by Venu Sriram, is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The movie revolves around sexual violence against women and will release on May 15, 2020.

