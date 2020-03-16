Vakeel Saab: Lavanya Tripathi To Play The Female Lead Opposite Pawan Kalyan

Ever since the first look of Power Star Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab was released, fans are curious to know who will play the female lead opposite the actor. Many actresses like Ileana D'cruz, Shruti Haasan and others' names were doing the rounds in the tinsel town. But now, the Power Star has finally found his leading lady.

According to a report published in a leading web portal, Lavanya Tripathi has been confirmed to play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab. For those who don't know, Lavanya Tripathi has predominantly worked in Telugu films like Andala Rakshasi, Manam, Radha, Arjun Suravaram and others. Apart from that, Lavanya has also worked in a couple of Tamil films like Bramman and Maayavan.

Lavanya has also worked in many Hindi TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Pyaar Ka Bandhan, CID and so on. Coming back to Vakeel Saab, the Pawan Kalyan's 26th film, is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The actor who turned politician started his political wing, JanaSena Party, is comeback in the Telugu film industry with Vakeel Saab.

Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the film is slated to release on May 15, 2020.