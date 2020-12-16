Vakeel Saab Leaked Pics: Makers Unhappy As Pictures Of Pawan Kalyan From The Sets Go Viral

Not too long ago, a picture of Pawan Kalyan from the sets of Vakeel Saab went viral on social media. In the picture, Power Star was seen donning lawyer's attire while interacting with media persons, which looked like a sequence from the highly anticipated film.

Now, a couple of pictures of the actor have leaked online. In one of the viral pictures, Pawan Kalyan can be seen gearing up to shoot for an action sequence, as he appears in a mass look with blood on his face and t-shirt.

The Superstar looks stunning as he wears a grey t-shirt with an open checked shirt and blue denim. In another picture, Pawan can be seen interacting with another cast member, which too looks like a sequence from Vakeel Saab.

Well now, one of the producers of the film Dil Raju has expressed his disappointment over the pictures from the sets getting leaked on social media. It is said that the renowned producer has issued a no-phone policy on the shooting spot to avoid such a situation in the future. As per reports, Dil Raju's team has asked the cast and crew members to submit their respective phones before shooting, so that no one captures pictures, as it might even reveal the story of the film.

It is said that the makers do not want to take chance with Pawan Kalyan's picture going viral from the sets, as this may dwindle the enthusiasm of his innumerable fans and followers, who are eagerly waiting for his comeback film.

On a related note, Vakeel Saab directed by Venu Sriram is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie while Nivetha Thomas will take up Taapsee Pannu's role. South diva Shruti Haasan is also essaying a key role in the film, which is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

