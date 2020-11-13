Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Might Not Hit The Theatres In January 2021 Due To THIS Reason

Of late, a few pictures of Pawan Kalyan travelling in the Hyderabad metro went viral on social media. The Power Star apparently decided to take the metro to reach his upcoming film Vakeel Saab's shooting location in Miyapur. The actor looked dapper in his all-black attire and sunglasses, which is one of his quintessential accessories.

As the picture went viral, several fans of the actor were seen requesting the makers to unveil the release date of the film and an update on the special occasion of Diwali. Though there have been speculations that the film might get a release on Sankranthi 2021, looks like the fans will have to wait for longer for the release of the film.

If reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan and the producers of Vakeel Saab, Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor have decided to change the plan of releasing the film in January. It is said that the actor doesn't want to take a risk by releasing Vakeel Saab at such a time when there is uncertainty regarding a massive inflow of audience at the theatres owing to the COVID-19 scare. Reports suggest that the makers are eyeing on the Summer 2021 release and the film has high chances of getting a release on April 9, 2021. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

On a related note, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. The Power Star will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie while Nivetha Thomas will reprise the role of Taapsee Pannu and Anjali will take up Kirti Kulhari's role. The drama directed by Venu Sriram has been jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

