Vakeel Saab Release: Pawan Kalyan’s Courtroom Drama To Hit The Theatres On January 14, 2021?

Of late, Pawan Kalyan's picture from the sets of Vakeel Saab left his innumerable fans thrilled. The actor resumed shooting for the film after almost an 8-month break owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

A picture of the Power Star had gone viral on social media, in which he was seen donning lawyer's attire while interacting with media persons, which happens to be a sequence from the film.

Well, it is said that the actor is gearing up to treat his fans soon as we hear that the makers are planning to release the film in theatres on January 14, 2021, on the special occasion of Sankranti. It is to be noted that Vakeel Saab was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 15, 2020, which was later postponed owing to the pandemic. Also, recent grapevine suggests that the film's trailer might get a massive release on Diwali 2020. It is said that the release date of the film will also be announced on the auspicious day.

Well, looks like the actor doesn't want his fans to wait any longer for his comeback movie, and is hoping to release Vakeel Saab without any obstacles.

On a related note, Vakeel Saab directed by Venu Sriram is the official remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie while Nivetha Thomas will reprise the role of Taapsee Pannu and Anjali will take up Kirti Kulhari's role. The drama is been jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The plot will revolve around sexual violence against women.

