Vakeel Saab Teaser To Release On Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday?

Makers of Vakeel Saab are gearing up as the lead actor of the movie Pawan Kalyan's birthday is just around the corner. As per rumours, the makers of the movie are planning to release the highly-anticipated teaser on the special occasion of Power Star's birthday on September 2.

The fans and followers of the big star of Tollywood are eagerly awaiting an update from the film which was earlier scheduled to release on May 15 but was later postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. As per the buzz, the makers want fans to keep up the excitement for the release and therefore there are high chances of the teaser getting released on Pawan's birthday.

There are also reports suggesting that the makers of his upcoming films Krish and Harish Shankar might also announce their respective projects with the actor. For the unversed, the makers of most south Indian films have a practice of releasing the first look, teaser, trailer, or at least an announcement about the inception of a movie on popular actors' birthdays. For instance, on Allu Arjun's birthday, the first look poster of his upcoming movie Pushpa was released. On the other hand, the RRR team spearheaded by SS Rajamouli had released the first look motion poster of Ram Charan from the epic drama on the actor's birthday.

Coming back to Vakeel Saab, the movie helmed by Venu Sriram will also feature Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. There are also rumours that south diva Tamannaah Bhatia might join the team to essay an important role. Jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the movie is currently halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

