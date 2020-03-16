Vani Bhojan Shares Casting Couch Experience; Says Producer Asked Me For Se*ual Favours

    For Quick Alerts
      Ever since Tanushree Dutta started the #MeToo movement in India, many women from entertainment as well as the corporate industry came out and shared their experiences of facing sexual harassment at workplaces. In Bollywood as well as other regional film industries, actresses like Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla, Kangana Ranaut, Sri Reddy and others exposed the dark side of the film industry. Recently, Telugu actress Vani Bhojan shared her experience of facing casting couch in a media interaction.

      Vani Bhojan said, "When I made her entry in the film industry, a producer asked her to share the bed." The actress didn't reveal the name of the producer but claimed that he asked her for se*ual favour.

      Vani Bhojan

      Vani Bhojan is quite a famous name amongst the Telugu people as she was seen in Vijay Deverakonda's production venture Meeku Maatrama Cheptha, directed by Tharun Bhascker. Vani has also been a part of several Tamil films.

      Talking about #MeToo movement, after Harvey Weinstein's name came into the picture while taking about sexual misconduct with actresses in Hollywood, Tanushree Dutta started the #MeToo movement in India. She claimed that in 2008, during a song shoot of the film, Horn Ok Pleassss, Nana Patekar sexually harassed her. After the revelation, many actresses, as well as junior artists, from the entertainment industry came out and shared their stories.

      Apart from Nana Patekar, celebrities like Alok Nath, Sajid Khan and others' name came out in the list of predators. Coming back to Vani Bhojan, people are now thinking who is that producer who Vani accussed of sexual misconduct.

      Monday, March 16, 2020, 17:07 [IST]
