    Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Varun Tej And Sai Dharam Tej Gain Weight: Directors Are Worried!

      By
      |

      Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej, the mega heroes are totally enjoying their lockdown break. However, the latest reports suggest that the lockdown fun of the mega heroes have left the directors of their upcoming projects worried. If the reports are to be believed, the reason behind the worry of the filmmakers is the weight gain of Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej.

      Both the actors were going through strict diet and workout regimens for their upcoming films, which demand them to sport a muscular body. However, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej reportedly lost focus after the all India lockdown began. The sources suggest that the makers have asked the mega heroes to regain their lost physique before the lockdown comes to an end.

      Varun Tej And Sai Dharam Tej Gain Weight: Directors Are Worried | Directors Are Worried About Varun Tej And Sai Dharam Tej
      Read more about: varun tej Sai Dharam Tej
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X