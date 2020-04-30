Varun Tej And Sai Dharam Tej Gain Weight: Directors Are Worried!

Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej, the mega heroes are totally enjoying their lockdown break. However, the latest reports suggest that the lockdown fun of the mega heroes have left the directors of their upcoming projects worried. If the reports are to be believed, the reason behind the worry of the filmmakers is the weight gain of Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej.

Both the actors were going through strict diet and workout regimens for their upcoming films, which demand them to sport a muscular body. However, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej reportedly lost focus after the all India lockdown began. The sources suggest that the makers have asked the mega heroes to regain their lost physique before the lockdown comes to an end.