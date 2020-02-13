Varun Tej Is No Longer Doing Surender Reddy's Film, Here's Why!

For the longest time, reports have been doing rounds about Varun Tej teaming with filmmaker Surender Reddy for his next directorial venture. The handsome hero was to star in an out-and-out action film to be helmed by Reddy. It was being said that Varun would be undergoing a physical transformation for his role in the movie.

However, fans will have to wait a little longer to see this director-actor collaborate for a film. We say because the action movie in question isn't happening anymore. Varun and Reddy aren't working together at least as of now. But why, you ask? Well, according to a report in cinemaexpress.com, Surender Reddy was doubting the commercial viability of Varun and hence wasn't ready to take the risk.

The 44-year-old filmmaker thought it would be better to have a bankable star in his film as it would do justice to the big-budget of his project. He reportedly felt having Varun in the lead may not work in the favour of his film and hence the two are no longer working together.

In fact, Reddy is now writing a script for Allu Arjun and we hear it's going to a very commercial film. Since Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy wasn't a bonafide blockbuster, Reddy wants to stick to the massy genre for his next. Since Allu Arjun has Sukumar's movie on his plate at the moment, Surender Reddy will wait for him till he finishes shooting for the film.

As for Varun Tej, he was last seen in Gaddalakonda Ganesh and has now signed a boxing drama. Reportedly, the movie is being helmed by first time director Kiran Korrapati and the untitled project is expected to go on floors pretty soon.

