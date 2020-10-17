Varun Tej To Organise Destination Wedding For Sister Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya In December?

After getting engaged to beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, actress Niharika Konidela is all set to have a destination wedding in December. A report published in a leading portal, Niharika's brother-actor Varun Tej Konidela has decided to organise grand destination wedding for the couple in December 2020.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Konidela family doesn't want to take any chance, as they are inviting less number of people for the wedding. The grand wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda will happen at a picturesque location outside Hyderabad. Varun Tej is reportedly making all the arrangements and has shortlisted a couple of places for his little sister's wedding.

The actor will finalise the location by the end of this month. Interestingly, the families have already begun preparations and listing out names for sending invites. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Niharika and Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on August 13 at a plush hotel in Hyderabad. The function was attended by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Kamineni, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. Notably, Niharika introduced her fiancé to her fans in June by sharing a couple of pictures with Chaitanya on Instagram.

For the unversed, Chaitanya is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. He is Hyderabad-based techie and studied Engineering in BITS-Pilani. On a professional note, Niharika Konidela was last seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She also owns a film production firm called Pink Elephant Pictures.

