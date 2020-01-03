Venky Mama Box Office Collections (21 Days): Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya Movie Rakes In Good Numbers!

Day 21 At AP/TS Regions

According to reports that have come up, Venky Mama did decent business on its 21st day at the AP/TS box office. If reports are to be believed, the movie minted around Rs 23 lakh and emerged as the second-best performing movie at the AP/TS box office.

New Year Day

Venky Mama enjoyed good collections on the New Year Day as well. The collection reports doing the rounds reveal that the multi-starrer movie went on to fetch a share of around Rs 81 lakh, which is mighty impressive, especially for a movie that is in the third week of its theatrical run.

A Proper Hit

Meanwhile, the reports that have come up reveal that the movie has emerged as a proper hit at the box office. The collection reports give a picture that the film did break-even business by the end of its second week.

The Way Ahead

Well, the weekend ahead looks a promising one for Venky Mama with not much competitions. The movie is expected to rake in good collections on Saturday and Sunday. Venky Mama is expected to continue its decent run till the arrival of the Sankranti release. Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are the two biggies in the lineup for a release.