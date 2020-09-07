Veteran Actor Anaparthi Nagaraju Passes Away At 71

Anaparthi Nagaraju, best known for his key role Lava in 1963 mythological film Lava Kusa breathed his last today at his residence in Hyderabad. The actor reportedly died after complaining of respiratory complications. He was 71.

Talking more about the 1963 film, Nagaraju essayed the role of Lava, the elder son of Lord Ram, which was played by the late legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR. The pivotal role played by him along with Viyyuri Subrahmanyam (Kusa) was highly appreciated by the audiences then.

Earlier during a media interaction, the actor had recalled that the makers of the film used to get small tables for the duo to hug NTR in demanding sequences. Being a bilingual project, the Telugu version was directed by CS Rao, whereas Nagaraju's father C Pullaiah had helmed the Tamil version. The film that also featured Anjali Devi, Chittoor V Nagaiah and Kanta Rao won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu in the year 1963.

