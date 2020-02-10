Vijay Devarakonda’s World Famous Lover Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board

Fans are super pumped to watch Vijay Devarakonda's upcoming movie, World Famous Lover. The film is all set to release this Valentine's Day, on February 14. According to reports doing the rounds, World Famous Love aka WFL has received a U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification.

Going by the film's teaser and trailer, many thought that it would receive an A certification from the Censor Board, as it seems to feature bold content. But the Board has definitely surprised everyone. It is being said that the film will have a theatrical run time of 155 minutes.

World Famous Lover has been directed by Kranthi Madhav, who has helmed the successful Malli Malli Idi Rani Raju. But the director has had poor luck with films post that. However, audience expectations from World Famous Lover are high. The film co-stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabella Leite.

World Famous Lover revolves around four love stories with Vijay's character being the central one. Vijay, who has been criticized for playing the same type of character in love stories, has announced that this will be his last love story. During the trailer launch, he said, "I have four heroines in this film and it is filled with love as it will be my last love story. My tastes have changed and I am becoming a new person." He is keen on exploring different genres henceforth.

The film has been produced by KA Vallabha, and it will be dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages.

