      Vijay Deverakonda Against Fake News: After Mahesh Babu, Other Tollywood Stars Stand With The Actor

      Vijay Deverakonda's recent video, expressing anger against websites publishing fake news against his charitable trust has gained all the attention it needed. The Tollywood industry has now united in support of the young actor, after Mahesh Babu tweeted about standing against such websites. Director Krish Jagarlamudi, referring to media wrote that freedom is important along with responsibility. He tweeted, "A big salute @TheDeverakonda Dearest media, freedom is important, so is responsibilty. Where is the thoughtful n comprehensive reporting we used to see. Please stop the menace of everyday negative and malignant news buffet and #spread positivity."

      Chiranjeevi, South Diva Kajal Aggarwal, screenwriter Harish Shankar, director Vamsi Paidipally, Koratala Siva and Rashi Khanna are among the others, who expressed their solidarity with the Rowdy of Tollywood.

      Mahesh Babu joined hands with Vijay Deverakonda with a long message on Twitter, yesterday. He wrote, "It takes years of hard work, patience, passion and sacrifice to earn the respect of the people. Some faceless people are always ready to do anything for money, disrespects you, lies to readers and spreads the misinformation, only for their next paycheck."

      Going back to the video released by Vijay Deverakonda, the actor was seen lashing out at a few media websites referring to them as unethical. The video was captioned, "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betray your trust, intentionally-the society is in danger. The video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, you are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me. Cuz IDGAF Over and out. #Kill Fake News #Spread Positivity."

      In the video, the actor also gave a detailed account on how the Deverakonda Foundation works. "A website wrote that only 2,200 people have been reached out by us so far. It's actually 2,200 families. Some experienced people are working for TDF. They have had to slog for hours together every day shortlisting the needy people. It's not my fans who have given us Rs 50 lakh. It's middle-class people who know the pain of their fellow classes who did so. If you want to know the good done by our Foundation, ask the poor woman from Khammam who is not able to earn Rs 10 on each form she fills up at an MRO office because of the lockdown," concluded the Arjun Reddy actor.

