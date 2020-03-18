Vijay Deverakonda Doesn’t Want To Share His Love Life With Anyone; Read To Know Why

Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly the heartthrob of the Indian film industry. The actor, who rose to fame with his powerful performance in Arjun Reddy, left no stone unturned to spread his magic on the silver screen as well as audiences' heart.

Considering the heartthrob image of Vijay Deverakonda, the World Famous Lover star has always been asked about his relationship status. After all, his female fans are always curious to know more about the Arjun Reddy actor. Recently, in an interview with Hyderabad Times, Vijay opened up about his relationship status and more.

Vijay was asked if he has found the love of his life, to which the Telugu actor gave a very straightforward answer. He said, "No comments. Even if I was in a relationship, I would definitely keep it a secret. What is the point of telling these things? It is no one's business. I would tell my parents and my friends too. I will reveal it to the world as well when it happens, but there is time for it. I don't want my life to become entertainment."

Moreover, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked to choose between having a family or bachelor life, he said, "It's beautiful to have your own people, your own kids and watch them grow." This statement clearly indicates that Vijay prefers being a family man than enjoying a bachelor life.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's last release, World Famous Lover bombed at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur's pan-India project. He will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in the film. Directed by Jagannadh, the film is tentatively titled as Fighter and it also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.