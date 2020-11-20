Vijay Deverakonda & Family Watch Anand Deverakonda Starrer Middle Class Melodies; See Picture

Anand Deverakonda-starrer Middle Class Melodies finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video today (November 20), and the response has truly been overwhelming. Taking inspiration from things around and converting it into a visual treat is an art which debutant Director Vinod Anantoju has practiced well.

The brothers Vijay and Anand Deverakonda had a fulfilling experience, and watched the film with their family. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media to share a beautiful picture with the caption, "I told you it comes with full approval ❤️ Good opportunity to do something together with your entire family - get together, huddle, watch and enjoy 😊 #MiddleClassMelodies."

Middle Class Melodies is produced under the banner Bhavya Creations and is all here to make your festive season better. It is a comedy drama surrounding a multitude of characters, their dreams, beliefs, struggles and hopes through a light-hearted lens.

Also Read : Middle Class Melodies Receives Praise From Netizens; Here's What They Have To Say

Also Read : Middle Class Melodies Is An Amalgamation Of Real-Life Stories, Says Director Vinod Anantoju