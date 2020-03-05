Vijay Deverakonda Complains Against A Fan For Making Fake Profile And Asking S*xual Favours

Vijay Deverakonda has a crazy fan following. The actor has always been receiving love from fans for his good looks and acting. However, some fans take their craziness to another level and Vijay has faced the same issue recently.

A fan of Vijay Deverakonda reportedly created a fake profile with the actor's name on Facebook. He started with Vijay's female fans. But this didn't stop here. The miscreant also started asking s*xual favours from young girls.

After learning about this miscreant fan, Vijay Deverakonda asked his assistant Govind to chat with him as female. Govind introduced himself as a girl named Hema, and trapped in Vijay's plan, the culprit started sending love signals to him.

Soon after getting confirmation, Vijay Deverakonda filed a complaint to the city Cyber Crime ACP KVM Prasad and requested him to take action against him. Inspector N Mohan Rao registered a case and started an investigation. The details about Vijay's fake miscreant fan is yet to be known.

Vijay Deverakonda himself confirmed that the fan used to talk with girls as Vijay and tried to get s*xual favours from them. Hence, he filed the complaints.

Coming to work, Vijay will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh's pan-India directorial venture. The film is tentatively titled as Fighter and also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role while Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan play pivotal roles. The film is co-produced by Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.