Vijay Deverakonda Is Going Through A Bad Time; Interaction With Hyderabad Police Invites Troll!

The Rowdy of Tollywood is known for his unconventional roles and style. Starting off the career with one of the most misogynistic movies, Arjun Reddy, the actor didn't take much time to grab the eyeballs. Within a very short span of time, Vijay Deverakonda gained equal support and opposition from the masses. Recently, the actor was criticized for not donating for the central and state government COVID 19 relief funds while the Tollywood stars stood united.

Well, now Vijay is being targeted for interaction with the Hyderabad City Police along with Commissioner Anjani Kumar. The post shared about the same by the Hyderabad City Police has been highly criticized by netizens. Few requested the police to book a case against the actor for not wearing a mask, while others asked why there was a need for reel hero when the real heroes are the police themselves. The police, through their tweet, have not stated the reason behind the interaction of the actor with them.

Vijay Deverakonda who is used to the trolls, in an interview had said that if someone is putting a lot of effort into trolling him, it is evident that how much impact he has created on them. Well, looks like it is high time for the actor to address the same and embrace his fans for all good.

Talking about his last venture, the movie World Famous Lover turned out an utter disaster at the theatres.

