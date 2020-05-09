Vijay Deverakonda Likely To Take Legal Action Against Portals Who Posted Fake News About Him

A few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his anger against websites publishing fake news about him. For those who are unversed, in a recent video, angry Vijay revealed that some websites spread fake news against his charitable trust, which gained all the attention.

After Vijay Deverakonda's speech, the Tollywood industry united in support of the young actor. Mahesh Babu was the first actor, after Vijay's video, who tweeted about standing against such websites. Telugu celebs also trended a hashtag #KillFakeNews.

Post Vijay Deverakonda's revelation, one of the two articles was deleted from the site. However, the Arjun Reddy star is quite unhappy with the overall negative information spread about him and has hinted about taking legal action against the websites. Recently, in an interview with The News Minute, Vijay Deverakonda said that he is looking forward to suing the website that wrote about him.

Vijay Deverakonda said, "We have for long let them be, being patient, overlooking, not wanting to waste energy on negative people. And each and everyone in the Telugu film industry has been a victim. Since I put out the video, I have had actors, directors, producers all call me up passionately. You could hear voices of people wronged, maligned, hurt, for a long time. Everything bottled up came out and now it's time to take on the scurrilous mafia."

Akkineni Nagarjuna also responded to Vijay Deverakonda's quote. He said that to stop these fake news and gossip websites from writing about them, an action plan is needed as early as possible.

On a related note, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh's directorial venture, Fighter, in which he will be seen as a kickboxer, opposite Bollywood diva Ananya Panday. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in the pivotal roles. The 40 per cent shooting of Fighter has been completed in Mumbai, and now makers are looking forward to resume the further shoot in Hyderabad post lockdown.