Vijay Deverakonda Pens A Melodious Review For Amazon Prime Video's Middle Class Melodies

"This is a special special film", expresses Vijay Deverakonda; here's what he has to say about the team of Amazon Prime Video's Middle Class Melodies.

Middle Class Melodies premiered on Amazon Prime Video and the response from audiences and critics has been just fantastic. Painting a beautiful picture on middle class lives with a comedic twist, the film is a complete treat. The movie stars Anand Deverakonda, brother of Vijay Deverakonda the Arjun Reddy fame, alongside Varsha Bollamma in lead roles. Vijay took to his social media to share a message penned straight from the heart.

Heaping praises for everyone in the team, right from the first time director to the writers, cinematographer, sound team, to the supporting cast and the main leads. He ends his note by saying, "Kastapadu.. Edita avasaram as the call cheyyi😌"

Produced by Bhavya Creations, Middle Class Melodies is a directorial debut of Vinod Anantoju and stars Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma in lead roles. Middle Class Melodies is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories. Go witness the fun now!

