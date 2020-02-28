Vijay Deverakonda Returns His Fees After Failure Of World Famous Lover?

Vijay Deverakonda's Valentine's Day release World Famous Lover turned out to be a box office disaster. After the release, the Kranthi Madhav's directorial venture got heavily criticised for its dull storyline and loose screenplay. Despite being a love story released on Valentine's Day, World Famous Lover completely failed to spread the love to the audiences' hearts.

If reports are to be believed, the director Kranthi Madhav and Vijay Deverakonda also had a major fallout during the making of World Famous Lover. The Arjun Reddy actor had reportedly ghost-directed a few portions of the film that he was not satisfied with. Amidst all, the new report states that Vijay Deverakonda has returned half of his remuneration to the producers of World Famous Lover, K.S. Rama Rao after being requested by the latter. The filmmaker will also compensate the distributors who have lost money due to WFL's failure.

However, there is no confirmation about the same. Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda-starrer World Famous Lover, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in the female lead roles. The music has been composed by National-Award winning music composer Gopi Sundar.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting for his next Pan-India venture directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly and produced by Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar. The film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role with Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. It's tentatively titled as Fighter.