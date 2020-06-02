Vijay Deverakonda Shares Final Report Of Middle Class Fund With A Heartfelt Letter

Vijay Deverakonda On Coronavirus Pandemic

The World Famous Lover actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Our life when we look back at it is a bunch of memories." "In 30 years from today, when am 60 and you are 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, oops. This corona will also be a memory, it'll be a strange incident that scared us, shut us down, stopped us from shaking each other's hands, hugging, where the sound of a cough seemed like an explosion. It'll be memory of something we as a world shared together, how many such memories do we have? Some will laugh thinking about it, some will become emotional thinking about how hard it was, most will do both," he added.

Vijay Deverakonda On Initiating Middle Class Fund

Vijay Deveronka further said, "And then, we will also remember how many, who were strangers came together to help us like we were their own. 8,515 big hearted Donors who I call my middle class family, 535 volunteers who I call my Rowdies - Who all came together to give me a memory called MiddleClassFund."

Vijay Deverakonda On Ending Of Operations

Talking about the operations coming to stop, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, "I am sure all who are a part of this will think about it too. Today we put the MCF into Rest mode. As families get back into work, As the cities come back to life, As we spent all the funds we were given responsibility of." "I say rest mode because the MCF is a support system that we have created for a lifetime, it will be activated, up and running if ever a situation calls for its need," the actor added.

Vijay Deverakonda Spreads Love

Vijay Deverakonda concluded the letter by spreading love. He wrote, "Until then, thank you all for giving us all a beautiful little memory to cherish. I send you all my love and you will forever be in my memories and my prayers."