    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Deverakonda Shares Final Report Of Middle Class Fund With A Heartfelt Letter

      By
      |

      Ever since the lockdown began in March, Tollywood celebrities have been helping daily wage workers to run their houses. Following their footsteps, Vijay Deverakonda's The Deverakonda Foundation initiated the Middle Class Fund, to help a lot of middle class families. Now, as per the latest report published in a leading web portal, the foundation declared that the fund is over and the operations have also come to an end.

      Vijay Deverakonda

      The Deverakonda Foundation shared the final report of Middle Class Fund, which gives details about all the expenditures, on Twitter. The Foundation wrote, "Final Report - #MiddleClassFund A snapshot of the work we did over the last 36 days. We thank our donors, the volunteers, our team, and everyone involved for making this one big mass middle class movement! Thank you."

      In the post, one can see a letter written by Vijay Deverakonda. The actor shared his thoughts about charity in this heartfelt letter.

      Vijay Deverakonda On Coronavirus Pandemic

      Vijay Deverakonda On Coronavirus Pandemic

      The World Famous Lover actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Our life when we look back at it is a bunch of memories." "In 30 years from today, when am 60 and you are 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, oops. This corona will also be a memory, it'll be a strange incident that scared us, shut us down, stopped us from shaking each other's hands, hugging, where the sound of a cough seemed like an explosion. It'll be memory of something we as a world shared together, how many such memories do we have? Some will laugh thinking about it, some will become emotional thinking about how hard it was, most will do both," he added.

      Vijay Deverakonda On Initiating Middle Class Fund

      Vijay Deverakonda On Initiating Middle Class Fund

      Vijay Deveronka further said, "And then, we will also remember how many, who were strangers came together to help us like we were their own. 8,515 big hearted Donors who I call my middle class family, 535 volunteers who I call my Rowdies - Who all came together to give me a memory called MiddleClassFund."

      Vijay Deverakonda On Ending Of Operations

      Vijay Deverakonda On Ending Of Operations

      Talking about the operations coming to stop, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, "I am sure all who are a part of this will think about it too. Today we put the MCF into Rest mode. As families get back into work, As the cities come back to life, As we spent all the funds we were given responsibility of." "I say rest mode because the MCF is a support system that we have created for a lifetime, it will be activated, up and running if ever a situation calls for its need," the actor added.

      Vijay Deverakonda Spreads Love

      Vijay Deverakonda Spreads Love

      Vijay Deverakonda concluded the letter by spreading love. He wrote, "Until then, thank you all for giving us all a beautiful little memory to cherish. I send you all my love and you will forever be in my memories and my prayers."

      Also Read : Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's Fighter Gets A New Title! Read Deets Inside!

      Also Read : Ram Charan To Jr NTR: 6 Telugu Actors Who Just Nail The Stylish Beard Look

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X