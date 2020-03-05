Vijay Deverakonda Slips While Walking Towards Versova Jetty; Video Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting in Mumbai for his next pan-India project which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. Ever since the Arjun Reddy actor started shooting in Mumbai, the constant updates of the film are making his fans curious. However, a recent incident will definitely shock the Vijay Deverakonda fans.

On Wednesday night, while walking towards a jetty at Versova, Mumbai, Vijay Deverakonda suddenly slipped. The actor could have been injured in this accident, but fortunately, the people around him held him before falling. The video of this entire incident went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

In the video, one can see, Vijay Deverakonda wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage shorts and slippers. The actor, fortunately, escaped a major injury. Apart from this video, Vijay's picture with Ananya had also gone viral on social media.

Many netizens have termed them as 'Anakonda' and could not stop gushing over their picture. Vijay Deverakonda's last, release World Famous Lover bombed at the box office. Also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle in the lead role, WFL failed to create any impact on audiences' hearts with its storyline and weak screenplay.

Hence, the pan-India project with Ananya Panday is the only hope for Vijay to bounce back to his best form . The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri himself under Puri Connects and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer is tentatively titled as Fighter. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.