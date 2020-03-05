    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Deverakonda Slips While Walking Towards Versova Jetty; Video Goes Viral

      By
      |

      Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting in Mumbai for his next pan-India project which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. Ever since the Arjun Reddy actor started shooting in Mumbai, the constant updates of the film are making his fans curious. However, a recent incident will definitely shock the Vijay Deverakonda fans.

      On Wednesday night, while walking towards a jetty at Versova, Mumbai, Vijay Deverakonda suddenly slipped. The actor could have been injured in this accident, but fortunately, the people around him held him before falling. The video of this entire incident went viral on social media.

      Watch the video here:

      View this post on Instagram

      Slippery when wet, cautious Vijay ji you are precious to all of us✋

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 4, 2020 at 10:36am PST

      In the video, one can see, Vijay Deverakonda wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage shorts and slippers. The actor, fortunately, escaped a major injury. Apart from this video, Vijay's picture with Ananya had also gone viral on social media.

      Vijay Deverakonda slips while walking

      Many netizens have termed them as 'Anakonda' and could not stop gushing over their picture. Vijay Deverakonda's last, release World Famous Lover bombed at the box office. Also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle in the lead role, WFL failed to create any impact on audiences' hearts with its storyline and weak screenplay.

      Also Read : Fans Give Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday A Power Couple Name 'Anakonda' After Pics Go Viral

      Hence, the pan-India project with Ananya Panday is the only hope for Vijay to bounce back to his best form . The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri himself under Puri Connects and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer is tentatively titled as Fighter. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X