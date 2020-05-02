Vijay Deverakonda Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans! Read Deets Inside!

Vijay Deverakonda is no doubt, a happening actor in the south. His portrayal in the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, is still the topic of discussion for many. Well, the actor's marriage plans have also emerged as a hot new subject, thanks to his recent candid interview with a leading news channel. The actor was seen talking about his personal and professional life. The conversation started with how he is dealing with the lockdown, spending time at home, and his charity towards the Coronavirus relief funds.

Interestingly, he also opened about his marriage plans during the chit-chat. He said that his parents have been recently hinting at marriage. Vijay Deverakonda added that it would be fulfilling to be married and have own kids. "My parents are not bugging me and they let me be. But recently they have been subtly hinting at marriage. I love family life, it would be fulfilling to be married and to have own kids. But there will be a time I will do that. But for that I need to be more mature", said Vijay.

The 30-year-old actor added, "I still feel like a kid. I think it's a responsibility when you are married to someone. You need to respect the relationship, you need to give it time. You can not take things for granted. So, I am just buying time."

To the anchor's question about an ideal life partner, he said, "I want someone, who is kind, funny. Someone I can chill with. And if am ever in lockdown again, I shouldn't be frustrated with her. You should feel like a holiday. If she can check that box, then done!" Interestingly, he didn't reveal whether he is committed or single, but indeed gave a big smile as a response.

Talking about work, Vijay will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. He will be romancing Ananya Panday in the action drama, which will release in Hindi and Telugu.

What's Bothering Vijay Deverakonda Amid Coronavirus Lockdown?