Vijay Deverakonda To Share Screen Space With Mahesh Babu?

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his romantic-drama World Famous Lover which is slated to hit theatres next week on February 14. The good-looking actor will be seen opposite Raashi Khanna in the film helmed by Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in important roles.

While the fans have been eagerly waiting for Vijay's film to arrive in the cinema halls, the actor, on the other hand, has given his nod to another coveted project. If the latest buzz is true than Vijay will soon be seen sharing screen space with none other than Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Yes, you heard that right.

Reportedly, the Dear Comrade actor will be seen in Vamshi Paidipally's next directorial venture which will star Mahesh Babu in the lead. As for Vijay, he won't be seen in a full-fledged role as the 30-year-old star has been offered a cameo in the movie. Initially, we hear, Vijay wasn't too keen on doing the film but he agreed to come onboard after Vamshi Paidially managed to convince him.

Currently, Mahesh is in New York and will undergo knee surgery which he has been delaying since 2014. After recuperating, the superstar will start shooting for Vamshi's film from April onwards. Though there has been no official announcement on the movie, we are still excited about this iconic collaboration.

Apparently, Vijay and Mahesh will have quite a few interesting scenes together in the film and that has definitely got us rooting for the duo. Since the Arjun Reddy actor is a self-confessed die-hard Mahesh Babu fan, we hope things do fall into place for him as far as this untitled project is concerned. We are sure this piece of information will send all the fans across India in a tizzy, however, we'll have to wait till next year to watch Mahesh Babu and Vijay together on the silver screen as makers are eyeing to release the film during Sankranthi.

Vijay Deverakonda's These Words Have Left Mahesh Babu Fans Unhappy? Deets Inside

World Famous Lover First Look: Vijay Deverakonda's New Avatar Fails To Impress; Gets Trolled