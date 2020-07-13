Vijay Sethupathi Reveals The Real Reason Behind Opting Out Of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa!

The Telugu audience was highly excited when the makers of Pushpa announced Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi's inclusion in Pushpa. But in a turn of events, several media reports suggested that the actor has walked out of the project. Several speculations were made about his exit like date issues and creative differences with the makers. Well now, the actor himself has clarified the rumours by bringing all the speculations to a full stop.

During a recent interview, Vijay revealed that he decided to opt-out of the project owing to date issues. He also said that he had met Sukumar (director of Pushpa) in person (before the lockdown) to enlighten him about the date issue. The actor said that he eagerly wanted to do the film, but opted out as he didn't want to create confusion during the shoot. He also talked about how he has his hands full with other Tamil projects that need to be finished soon.

Well now, the makers of the Allu Arjun-starrer are on a quest for an actor, who could replace Vijay for the highly-anticipated project. Earlier, a few big names from the industry had emerged suggesting their inclusion in the film, like Bobby Simha, Roja, Raj Deepak Shetty, Dhananjay and Aadhi Pinisetty. However, the makers have not yet officially zeroed in on any actor so far, to lock horns with the Stylish Star.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Pushpa will start rolling from mid-August or September, after the team analyses the condition to shoot amid COVID-19 lockdown. There are also reports suggesting that the makers will now shoot the pending sequences, which were set to be shot in Kerala, in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios itself. A forest set up has been erected for the same.

Payal Rajput Rubbishes Reports Of Being Part Of Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Allu Arjun To Lock Horns With Aadhi Pinisetty In Sukumar's Pushpa?