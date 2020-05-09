Viraataparvam First Look Out: Sai Pallavi Looks Intense As She Waits Beside A Memorial In The Forest

Sai Pallavi's first look poster from Viraataparvam is finally out on the occasion of her birthday. The director of the thriller movie, Venu Udugula took to his social media handle to unveil the intriguing first look poster of the actress.

She is seen waiting for someone, beside a party memorial, located in a forest with a book and a pen in hand. A bag is kept near the South diva, who is wearing a red and black half saree and sitting relaxed, gazing at a distance. The first look has the tagline- Revolution is an act of love. The director wrote, "Why does she alone beside the pillar commemorating the martyrs amidst the forest? For whom is she waiting for? What words will she fill in her diary? What does she carry in the bag that rests next to her? The answer to these questions will reveal themselves with the release."

Rana Daggubati, the lead actor of the movie, wished his co-star on her birthday with a sweet message, with the first look poster. He wrote, "To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you..@slvcinmeasoffl."

To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl@sureshprodns@venuudugulafilm #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam pic.twitter.com/EJmQXuyz6k — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 9, 2020

Earlier, it was reported that Sai Pallavi would essay the role of an underprivileged girl who turns into a Naxalite post-breakup. Well, the first look poster of the actress has been receiving immense love from the netizens. Also, the fans of the actress are trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi to wish their favourite actress as she turns 28 today.

Interestingly, Viraataparvam marks the maiden collaboration of Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati. Bankrolled by Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the thriller has cinematography by Mahanati fame Dani Sanchez-Lopez. Nandita Das, Priyamani, Zareen Wahab, and Eeswari Rao will appear in pivotal roles in the movie. The political drama is reportedly based on a face-off between the government and a Naxalite group.

