Vishwak Sen’s Rap Song ‘Mass Ka Das Tribute To Mass Ka Baap’ For Jr NTR; Here’s When It will Release

Jr NTR will be turning 37 on May 20 and on this special day, fans don't want to miss any chance to celebrate the happiest moment of their lives. Like many others, young actor Vishwak Sen, who won hearts with his amazing performance in Falaknuma Das and HIT, is also a die-hard fan of Tarak.

Vishwak Sen came up with a special rap song as a tribute to Young Tiger Jr NTR on the occasion of his 37th birthday. The HIT actor named this special rap song as 'Mass Ka Das Tribute To Mass Ka Baap'. Vishwak has crooned the song for Jr NTR and it will be released on May 20 at 11 am.

In the announcement poster of the song 'Mass Ka Das Tribute To Mass Ka Baap', Vishwak Sen can be seen donning his Falaknuma Das attire as he croons the number for his favourite Jr NTR. Interestingly, Vishwak's rap song for Tarak on his birthday is first of its kind in the Telugu film industry.

Apart from Vishwak, Jr NTR fans are not leaving any chance to make his birthday memorable. According to report published in Tollywood.Net, his fans are planning to do social service through Team Tarak Trust and NTR Charitable Foundation or NTR Trust amid lockdown.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR. The makers had planned to release the first look of Jr NTR's character Komaram Bheem on his birthday. However, as it is still incomplete, RRR makers decided to push the plan.

Talking about RRR, the film also star Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The makers have almost shot the entire film except for one sequence, which requires a large number of foreign actors. RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

