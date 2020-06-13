Vishwak Sen To Be A Part Of The Telugu Remake Of Tamil Film Oh My Kadavule

Vishwak Sen recently impressed everyone with his amazing performance in the film, HIT. The actor who played a cop in the film, caught everyone's attention with his understated performance. The young actor has become every director's favourite, all thanks to his charm and acting skills.

According to the latest report published in a leading portal, Vishwak Sen has been approached to play the lead role in the Telugu version of the 2020 Tamil film, Oh My Kadavule. The famous production house PVP Cinemas will bankroll the Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule. However, the Falaknuma Das actor has not yet taken a final call. Once the actor gives his approval, the makers will make an official announcement about the project.

It will be a big project of Vishwak Sen's career. For those who are unversed, the upcoming film will be a romantic comedy that deals with modern age love, relationships and breakups. Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan had played the lead roles in Oh My Kadavule. The film was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and performed exceedingly well at the box office.

Talking about Vishwak Sen's other upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Paagal, which is being helmed by debutant director Naressh Kuppili. The shooting of the film has already begun and it will be produced by Bekkam Venu Gopal. Rana Daggubati attended the puja ceremony while Dil Raju clapped the board.

