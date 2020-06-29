Vishwak Sen To Have A Busy Time Ahead; The HIT Actor Confirms Doing 4 Films In A Year!

Vishwak Sen is one of the rising stars in the Telugu film industry. The actor who recently delivered a successful film HIT, has now become every director's favourite. Vishwak became busy after HIT and has back-to-back projects lined up for the coming days.

He is not leaving any stone unturned to became make his career flourish. He has signed four films, which he's aiming to complete it in a year. Confirming the same in an interview with a leading portal, Vishwak Sen said, "Paagal shooting will begin after the Lockdown. It is an out and out family entertainer with a good love story. HIT 2 will begin after that. I have Okayed another four scripts which I think are really good. Once the shootings begin, I will do four films in a year."

Being in the initial stage of the career, a young actor in the industry doing four films in a single year is a very courageous move to make. After his notable performances in Falaknuma Das and HIT, Vishwak Sen is trying very hard to do his character perfectly in Paagal too.

As per earlier reports, Vishwak Sen has also been approached to play the lead role in the Telugu remake of Tamil film, Oh My Kadavule. The actor is yet to take a final call over the same. Talking about Vishwak Sen's Paagal, the film is being helmed by debutant director Naressh Kuppili.

Paagal is being produced by Bekkem Venugopal under the Lucky Media banner. Apart from that, director Sailesh Kolanu is also busy penning the script of the sequel to HIT.

