Vizag Gas Leak: Mahesh Babu To Chiranjeevi, Celebs React To The Shocking Incident

At least eight people, including a child, died today morning after a toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a company in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Fire engines, police and ambulances have reached the area to control the situation and around 300 people have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

The number of people who have fallen sick are now under observation. The leak reportedly happened at around 3 am at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram, near Naiduthora area. The leakage of gas has reportedly been stopped, and now the government is focusing on saving people who inhaled the hazardous gas.

Shocked with the incident, many celebrities from Tollywood took to Twitter to shared their concern, and wished for speedy recovery of the affected.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG."

Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi tweeted, "విశాఖ లో విషవాయువు స్టెరిన్ బారినపడి ప్రజలు మరణించటం మనసుని కలచివేసింది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన వారందరు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను.Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown."

విశాఖ లో విషవాయువు స్టెరిన్ బారినపడి ప్రజలు మరణించటం మనసుని కలచివేసింది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన వారందరు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను.Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 7, 2020

Director Anil Ravipudi wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked seeing the visuals coming out of Vizag. My condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a very quick recovery for all those affected. #VizagGasLeak"

Deeply saddened and shocked seeing the visuals coming out of Vizag. My condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a very quick recovery for all those affected. #VizagGasLeak — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 7, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "After the virus and now the gas attack, I think the only thing left is aliens attacking."

Allu Arjun tweeted, "It's really heart breaking to see Vizag which one of the most special places in my life in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest."

Ravi Teja said, "Deeply disturbed by the #VizagGasLeak news. The year is worsening by the day. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.. and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I hope that you all remain safe."