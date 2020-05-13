Watch: Shriya Saran Dances On The Streets Of Spain Amid Lockdown; Can You Guess The Song?

The entire world is currently under the threat of the unseen villain, COVID-19. More than 43 lakh people have been reported positive for the virus, in which around 2,90,000 have died . Countries like the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most Novel Coronavirus affected countries in the world.

Talking about Spain, the country has reported 2,69,520 COVID-19 positive cases, in which 26,920 lost their lives. Amidst all, South actress Shriya Saran is living in Barcelona, Spain with her husband Andrei Koscheev. The actress initially faced a lot of problem during the lockdown but now she got used to deal with situations.

Shriya Saran never misses any chance to enjoy every moment of her life. She adds positivity to her life by doing a variety of creative pursuits. As we all know that Shriya is a trained classical dancer and a Kathak artist, recently, she showed her talent to her fans on social media. Shriya Saran posted a video of her dancing on the streets of Spain amidst lockdown. Interestingly, her husband Andrei also joined her in the celebrations.

Sharing the video on social media, Shriya Saran wrote, "All I'm saying let's give love a chance @elahe_hiptoola Just another rainy day in Barcelona.... Nee varum poothu naan maraivenaa @brinda_gopal thank you for choreographing this lovely song,one of my favorite...."

In the post, Shriya can be seen dancing to the song 'Nee Varum Poothu Naan Maraivenaa' from her 2005 Tamil film, Mazhai with Jayam Ravi. She also thanked dance master Brinda for choreographing the song.

Earlier, Shriya had said that she and her husband were sleeping in different rooms during their quarantine period. She told Times of India, "Gradually, the gravity of the situation hit home as we started reading up more about the pandemic. To make matters worse, Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. 'Chances are that even if he doesn't have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here,' the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he's feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us."

Talking about work, Shriya will next be seen in Tamil film, Naragasooran, which is written and directed by Karthick Naren. She will be seen along with Arvind Swami, Sundeep Kishen, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran.

On a related note, India has reported 74,925 COVID-19 positive cases till now, in which 2,436 have lost their lives.