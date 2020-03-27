What's The Truth About Vijay's Cameo In SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli hasn't wrapped up his much-awaited film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram but the movie is already gaining a lot of attention because of several reasons. Just a few days back, the makers released the motion poster of RRR on social media and surprised all the fans across India. And now we hear megastar Mohanlal will be doing a guest role in the magnum opus which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead along with Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

While an official announcement about Mohanlal's casting is still awaited, another speculation doing the rounds regarding RRR is that Thalapathy Vijay is also set to do a cameo in the period-drama. Yes, you heard that right. While on one hand, many media reports claim that the Master hero is likely to be a part of Rajamouli's directorial venture, according to India Today, these are just baseless rumours.

Rubbishing the reports, a source close to Vijay told India Today, "The actor is not a part of RRR. These are baseless rumours. He will announce his next post the release of Master." However, team RRR hasn't reacted to this speculation or given us any clarity on the subject. So it's hard to tell whether Thalapathy Vijay will have a special appearance in RRR or not. Guess, all we can do now is wait to find out the truth.

Coming back to Rajamouli and his film, currently, the shooting is on hold as the entire country is in lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The makers, nonetheless, have completed almost 90% of the film. But Alia Bhatt, who is making her Telugu debut with this one, is yet to shoot for her portions with Ram Charan. As for Vijay, the superstar will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master which is touted to an action-thriller and also features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Is Mohanlal On Board For SS Rajamouli's Roudram Ranam Rudhiram?