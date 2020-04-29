When Chiranjeevi Beat Son Ram Charan With A Police Belt For THIS Reason

    For Quick Alerts
      Megastar Chiranjeevi shares a very close relationship with his son and actor Ram Charan. The father-son duo has always been giving relationship goals to many people with their strong bond. Well, there was hardly any rumour about any fight or difference of opinion, until they started working together for movies.

      However, Ram Charan recently revealed that he was once beaten by his father Chiranjeevi for using bad words. Read the full story here:

      In a TV interview, Ram Charan revealed that when he was 8 years old, his dad beat him with a belt gifted by his grandfather. The Rangasthalam actor said, "He has beaten me only once in childhood. I was 8 years old and I noticed my driver and security were talking to each other near the gate. I didn't understand a few of their words. I went inside the house and asked Naga Babu uncle. My father had just returned home from shooting. My uncle took me to his room. He told my father that I have learned some words from his friends or someone. Then my father sent him outside. I didn't understand the reason and I had to give an explanation. My grandfather had gifted a belt to my father after his retirement. He took that and beat me. He told me that those were very bad words and never use them in your life. I didn't talk to Naga babu for many days."

      When asked about his wife Upasana's bond with father-in-law Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan replied, "My father is the best friend for Upasana in my family. I hesitate to sit with him and talk to him for a couple of minutes. But Upasana will go to him directly and ask him about his health."

      Ram Charan's wife Upasana can't speak Telugu perfectly. Chiranjeevi had also asked her to learn it. Speaking about it, Ram Charan said, "She is not perfect in speaking Telugu. She mixes both Telangana and Andhra dialects. Her language will be a kichadi. My father has asked to learn it. That's how they have become good friends. She has got more support than me."

      Chiranjeevi is quite a jolly, fun-loving person at home. Ram Charan said, "The megastar will be totally opposite of what others see him on screen. He will be very comical on screen, but he never cracks jokes at home. Naga uncle is the funniest man in my family. He entertains a lot and makes everyone laugh. I have never seen my father dancing at the home. He might have done a couple of steps to encourage Bunny (Allu Arjun), but he has never taken initiative to do it. He is total absorbed person. He is not reserved, but he is normal and gels well with everyone. I guess his roots are like that, as his mother and father have followed such a way of life."

